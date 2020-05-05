South Africa: How Tiger Brands Messed Up When a Simple Apology Could Have Worked

analysis

Over the past few years, so many scandals have rocked corporate South Africa that crises seem to be the norm rather than the exception. When Crisis Strikes (Pan MacMillan) is a new book on crisis management by Francis Herd and Nicola Kleyn that looks at a variety of crises in the age of social media in South Africa and abroad.

Vicious and Sweet: Comparing Tiger Brands to Maple Leaf Foods

Tiger Brands was blamed for the worst outbreak of listeriosis in global history. The outbreak began in 2017. In the years that have followed, it has continued to claim that there is no "direct link" between its food products and the deaths, and it has refused to apologise.

The company has argued in court papers that it followed all the rules and took all reasonable precautions to keep its meat products safe. It also points out that the bacteria, Listeria monocytogenes, is ubiquitous, and its presence in small quantities in food products has been accepted by regulators. In a classic case of trying to spread the blame, Tiger Brands issued subpoenas against food-testing laboratories to find out the results of all tests from meat producers during the outbreak - a...