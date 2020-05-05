South Africa: There Has to Be Something Else to Write About - Other Than the Pandemic

opinion

I don't think people should be defined by the contents of their bookshelves. Well, not unless they have only 100 books on a shelf, each one of which is a denial of the Holocaust, plus a copy of Mein Kampf. It's safe to draw some conclusions from that. The same can also be said of people who have only Marxist writers on their shelves.

After reading news from around the world, as I try to do before breakfast every day, and before I hunkered down, late on Monday, to resume working on a book-length manuscript, I searched the hollows of my mind (which is pretty empty to begin with) for something to write about that has nothing to do with the dreaded pandemic. There had to be something.

I have always imagined being an essayist, in the truest sense of the word. In other words, like anyone who has ever walked the earth, I have a view on many things, but I remain ignorant of very many more. Like quantum mechanics; how everything in the universe works at a level smaller than an atom. Just writing that sentence hurt my head. But seriously, the essay, you see, is in part...