South Africa: Part One - the Challenges of Hunger and Education

opinion

Globally, the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown designed to curb infections has magnified existing societal problems. For children in South Africa, the top three are hunger, education and safety. Add to that the psychological impact of the current crisis, and it's no wonder that our children aren't okay.

Estimates from April were that 2.6 billion people (one third of the world's population) were in lockdown or quarantine and that 1.5 billion children were out of school.

Social commentators have highlighted the way that Covid-19 has uncovered and exacerbated some of the worst problems in countries across the world, including poverty, inequality, racism, xenophobia and ineffectual government.

Despite everything that South Africa has done right in managing the crisis, and although heroes have emerged in the Presidency and the health department, not all areas have been as well covered. The pandemic has highlighted both the country's lack of strategic focus on children, and their vulnerability. Critical errors, like the omission of children sector representatives on the original command centre committee and stakeholder talks, and a seemingly reactive response from the two departments primarily tasked with their care, Social Development and Basic Education, may leave children even more exposed.

On 14 April,...