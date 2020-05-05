South Africa: Dance Drama 'Jiva!' Is Netflix's Third African Original Series

5 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Netflix recently announced its third African original drama.

Jiva! follows Queen Sono which has been renewed for a second season and Blood and Water that will premiere on the streaming service in May.

The drama series centres on the life of talented street dancer Ntombi, who while juggling the demands of a dead-end job, family responsibility and a rocky love life realises that her dance moves could be her ticket out of her working-class neighbourhood in Durban. But first, she must overcome her fears, beat her rivals and sort out the chaos that is her family.

The cast includes break out star, Noxolo Dlamini (Isibaya) playing the lead, Candice Modiselle (Generations; The Legacy), Sne Mbatha (So You Think You Can Dance), Stella Dlangalala (Funny People Africa), Zazi Kunene (Pinky Pinky), Anga Makubalo (Generations), Given Stuurman (Shuga), Ntuthuzelo Grootboom (PE's Finest Dance Crew), Zamani Mbatha (Isithembiso) and veteran actor Tony Kgoroge (Invictus, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom).

Award-winning writer, director and producer, Busisiwe Ntintili (Happiness is a Four Letter Word) is the creator and showrunner of Jiva!

Compiled by Leandra Engelbrecht. (Source: Netflix)

Source: Channel24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

