South Africa: How a Crowded Clinic Makes It Work During COVID-19

Simple interventions, guidance and commitment to a plan for the new normal are going a long way to making clinics ready and safe.

Some paint, some masking tape and a big dose of commitment to an implementable plan of action - these are part of a smart fix to a physical distancing nightmare for a crowded community health clinic.

On any given day, up to a thousand people file through the gates of the Stretford Clinic in Orange Farm, a settlement on the southernmost rim of Gauteng. It's a crush of bodies that translates into a massive concern for adherence to the 1.5m distance rule to stay safe from spreading Covid-19.

Operations Co-ordinator Sister Jabulile Mthembeni. (Photo: Chris Collingridge)

That was till about two weeks ago when a team of public sector clinicians and public health specialists stepped in. Their aim was to make this community clinic one of six pilot clinics to launch a simple, but comprehensive preparedness programme for clinics to respond and operate during a pandemic.

Lynne Wilkinson of the International Aids Society is a specialist in differentiated public healthcare with vast experience in setting up response programmes to support treatment and management of HIV, TB and...