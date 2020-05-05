Lesotho: LDF Major General Ramanka Mokaloba Warns Ministers

A senior army officer has accused some cabinet ministers of working to destabilise Prime Minister Thomas Thabane's government.

Major General Ramanka Mokaloba, the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) Chief of Staff for logistics, command and support services, accused the ministers of breaching their oaths of secrecy by leaking confidential information discussed in cabinet. He warned the ministers to stop forthwith. He said the National Security Service (NSS) had already begun investigations to discover culprits who were spreading falsehoods aimed at destabilising the government.

Maj-Gen Mokaloba said this at a function convened by the National Emergency Command Centre (NECC) at the 'Manthabiseng Convention Centre on Friday. The NECC is tasked with spearheading the fight against the deadly coronavirus (Covid-19). It convened the Friday function to address public concerns over a leaked document purporting to detail how the M698 million budgeted for the government's Covid-19 would be spent.

The leaked "budget" alleges abuse of the M698 million in the procurement of goods. For instance, M500 000, according to the document, will be spent on buying just one non-contact thermometer. Another M900 000 will be spent on WIFI services for the NECC. Each of the NECC 70 officials will allegedly receive M250 for lunch and dinner according to the "budget" while they will also receive M120 each daily for morning tea for 180 days.

The leaked "budget" document caused an outcry on social media as Basotho commented on the alleged abuse. Speaking at the same event, the chairperson of the inter-ministerial committee on Covid-19, Thesele 'Maseribane, denied allegations of the alleged misuse of public funds. Chief 'Maseribane said the leaked document should be disregarded as it only showed the initial estimates of the costs the NECC originally expected. He said the final figures approved by the government were much lower than the estimated ones. He did not say what the final figures were. He also did not explain why one contact thermometer could be estimated at M500 000, a figure way above the product's cost.

On his part, Maj-Gen Mokaloba accused some government officials and other individuals of spreading falsehoods about the government's response to the COVID-19 to advance their own agendas.

"There are people on different social media platforms who are on a mission to disseminate wrong information to Basotho," said Maj-Gen Mokaloba.

"These people are harassing the government and forming groups to just play with the country's leadership. The NSS is on a mission to find the people who are disseminating fake news on Facebook because they instill fear and confusion among the people."

He pleaded with those in cabinet to respect their oaths of secrecy and not divulge details of cabinet discussions.

"We plead with everyone who is part of these Facebook groups, no matter their status, to leave such groups. They must remember the oaths they made before the King that they would not share news from the cabinet with the public.

"... We appeal to them to refrain from revealing confidential cabinet information and adhere to their oaths of office which they vowed to obey when sworn in by King Letsie III so that they can properly lead this nation."

His comments come in the wake of Mr Thabane's recent pleas to the army and other security agencies to deal with his party rivals and government officials who he accused of destabilising his government.