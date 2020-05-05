Cameroon: Killing of Uniform Officers in Manyu - Governor Urges Population to Stay Calm

The Chief Executive of the Region made the clarification to halt the torrent of fleeing villagers.

The killing of Military and Police personnel in Manyu Division of the South West Region last week has prompted intensive administrative outings to reassure public order, safety and territorial protection.

In a counter to an earlier communique aired on several radios in Mamfe purportedly emanating from the Senior Divisional officer for Manyu asking villagers to relocate to safer neighbourhoods, Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai came out with a clarification last Saturday (2 December, 2017) asking people of the area to steer clear from any agitations. The Governor advised dwellers of surrounding and border villages in Akwaya, Eyumujock and Mamfe to go about their normal activities in calm and orderliness.

The Chief Executive of the Region assured that new measures put in place were aiming to defend the territory, create safety and protect the population and property. He urged the population living in surrounding and border villages of Manyu to continue to collaborate with the Military and Police forces so trouble architects could be weeded out from the area.

As in previous messages, the Governor called on opinion leaders, traditional rulers, religious authorities, the elite and the entire living forces to collaborate with the administration to reverse the festering situation.

Meanwhile, the neighbourhood of Bokwaongo in Buea remained in consternation over the death of the 40-year-old Nkwelle Derick Halle, a Policeman with the Buea-based Mobile Intervention Unit (French acronym, GMI) who lost his life in Manyu to assassins.

Nkwelle leaves behind some four children, a mother and siblings. Cameroon Tribune met the wailing mother of Nkwelle who lived with him in Bokwaongo last Saturday.

The mother and sister murmured that Nkwelle was the lone bread winner for their family and had been sent to Manyu Division for duty. The corpse of Nkwelle is reported to be in the Douala Military Hospital mortuary awaiting burial.