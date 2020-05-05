South Africa: Is the Lockdown Authoritarian Creep or 'Proportionate Response'?

analysis

Covid-19 has once again revealed that South African society is deeply divided: The middle class who want the opening of the economy and an end to authoritarian restrictions on their personal liberties; and the poor who want jobs, grants and additional welfare state interventions to support their precarious lives.

Greg Mills and Ray Hartley's Daily Maverick account of lockdown South African style, "An iron curtain is falling on our freedom", implies that Covid-19 measures could signal the start of a slide into totalitarianism along the lines of the former East Germany (the German Democratic Republic or GDR).

The writers, who are both based at the economic think tank The Brenthurst Foundation, portray a scenario whereby President Cyril Ramaphosa's initially sober and sensible approach to the pandemic is rapidly unravelling and morphing into authoritarianism.

An Iron Curtain is falling on our freedom

Mills and Hartley are correct to draw attention to the fact that "more than 100 charges have been laid against the police for abuses during the first three weeks of lockdown". They are also right to highlight the untenable human rights violations by the SANDF in enforcing lockdown measures.

However it would seem that the main target of their...