Africa: Why the Development State Model Has Worked in Asia, but Not in Nation and the Rest of Africa

analysis

A dysfunctional state, which hasn't urgently improved the country's education standards, the skill set of its citizens, or diversified the economy to be less reliant on resources/commodities, has led the country on 'the wrong development path'.

It has been 16 years since South Africa adopted the developmental state model to further industrialise the economy and to improve the quality of life of citizens in the process.

Since 2004, several economic policies implemented by SA - most recently, the National Development Plan - mirrored policies of the Asian Tigers - Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Underpinning economic policies of SA and the Asian Tigers are massive infrastructure investments into rail freight to remove inefficient logistic systems, expand supply and boost demand. This model also relied on state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to be the key driver of infrastructure investments, and ultimately, economic growth.

The Asian Tigers have been largely successful with this model as they have become highly developed and industrialised. SA hasn't had resounding success - just look at the woeful state of SOEs such as Eskom, SAA and the Passenger Rail Agency of SA.

Why has SA (arguably) failed with the developmental state model that has made Asian Tigers...