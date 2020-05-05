South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay Again Declared a Disaster Area

4 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

A lapsed disaster declaration for Nelson Mandela Bay was renewed on Monday as the dam levels in the metro dropped to 20.2% and emergency funding for a critical water scheme remains tied up in a tender dispute. The declaration will again allow the metro to access emergency assistance from the national government.

After the previous declaration was allowed to lapse, despite an ongoing drought that had not been broken, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality was again declared a disaster area on Monday (4 May) as the combined dam levels dropped to 20.2%.

According to the latest statistics by the Department of Water Affairs, the metro's largest supply dam, the Kouga Dam, is currently only 12% full and the second largest, the Impofu Dam is at 16.7%. The smaller Churchill Dam is 65% full and the Groendal Dam at 35.4%.

"Without a declaration of state of disaster, the National Disaster Management Centre cannot assess the magnitude and severity of the disaster and the disaster cannot be classified neither can the implementation of any contingency plans or emergency procedures that may be applicable in the circumstances, be initiated.

"In summary, efforts to secure disaster funding cannot be initiated," the Department of Water...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria to Evacuate Over 700 Citizens From U.S.
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.