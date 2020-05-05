South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay Again Declared a Disaster Area

analysis

A lapsed disaster declaration for Nelson Mandela Bay was renewed on Monday as the dam levels in the metro dropped to 20.2% and emergency funding for a critical water scheme remains tied up in a tender dispute. The declaration will again allow the metro to access emergency assistance from the national government.

After the previous declaration was allowed to lapse, despite an ongoing drought that had not been broken, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality was again declared a disaster area on Monday (4 May) as the combined dam levels dropped to 20.2%.

According to the latest statistics by the Department of Water Affairs, the metro's largest supply dam, the Kouga Dam, is currently only 12% full and the second largest, the Impofu Dam is at 16.7%. The smaller Churchill Dam is 65% full and the Groendal Dam at 35.4%.

"Without a declaration of state of disaster, the National Disaster Management Centre cannot assess the magnitude and severity of the disaster and the disaster cannot be classified neither can the implementation of any contingency plans or emergency procedures that may be applicable in the circumstances, be initiated.

"In summary, efforts to secure disaster funding cannot be initiated," the Department of Water...