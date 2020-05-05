Sudan: 86 New Cases On Coronvirus Infection Registered, Total Number 678 Cases

4 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health announced the registration of 86 new cases of infection with coronavirus without recording new deaths on yesterday, Sunday, the 3 rd of May 2020.

The new cases were recorded in the states of Khartoum (74) cases, North Kordofan (7) cases, Gedaref (3) cases, Al-Gazera (two cases), with which the total number of infection cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Sudan reaches (678), including (41) deaths.

The cumulative total infection cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Sudan, according to the affected states, Khartoum (594) cases, Al Gezira (29) cases, Gedaref (9) cases, River Nile (5) cases, West Kordofan (4), Sennar (8) cases, North Kordofan (15), East Darfur (two cases), South Darfur (5), North Darfur (3), while the states of the White Nile, Central Darfur, the Red Sea, and the North, one case was registered for each state, with which the number of affected states reaches (14).

Meanwhile, (9) cases of recovery registered, (7) cases in Khartoum State, (two cases) in Gezira State, increasing the total number of recovered cases to (61).

The patients receive the necessary medical care, while the contact follow-up system continues to actively search for new cases.

The Federal Ministry of Health stressed on the citizens to comply with the preventive guidelines and to report immediately suspicious cases to the 221 numbers for Khartoum State, and 9090 for all the states of Sudan.

The Ministry has also noted to the follow-up to the Ministry's official website and Facebook page to see the daily epidemiological situation, and not to adopt false news appearing on the pages of social networking sites before the official announcement of the Federal Ministry of Health.

