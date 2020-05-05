Sudan: Tawer Receives Egyptian Medical Convoy

4 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Health Emergencies, Prof. Siddig Tawer, emphasized during his reception , today, to the Egyptian convoy of medical aid, the strength and eternity of relations between Sudan and Egypt.

The Egyptian convoy received at Khartoum International Airport today, includes four Egyptian army planes loaded with medical aid to confront the corona pandemic.

The large convoy was under the direct supervision of the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, in expression of his interest and appreciation to the Sudanese people, meanwhile, Prof. Tawer noted that the pandemic of the corona virus has revealed the sincerity of the relations between the brothers and sincere ties and relations between the peoples of the world.

The member of the Sovereign Council pointed out to the noble stance of the Egyptian people, indicating the continuous support of the Egyptian people to the Sudan in such situations.

Prof.Tawer has affirmed the appreciation and thanks of the Sudanese leadership in the Sovereign and the Ministers Councils.

On his part, the Egyptian Ambassador to Sudan, Hossam Essa, noted to the support provided by the Egyptian people includes all supplies, solutions and medical devices, in addition to oxygen measuring devices, masks, sterilizers, and everything related to the corona pandemic prevention and treatment, stressing eternity and strength of relations between Sudan and Egypt.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

