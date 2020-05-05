Sudan: SPLM - Al-Helou Wing, Sudanese Congress Party Held Joint Meeting

Khartoum — The Sudanese Congress Party and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement -north led by Abdulaziz Al-Helou held a meeting yesterday, in the presence of the party's chairman, Eng. Omer Al-Degair, and Dr. Mustafa Awad Al-Karim, the member of the leadership council of the movement.

The Sudanese Congress Party issued a statement on its Facebook page that the meeting has touched on the overall current political situations, the challenges facing the process of change, and the need to address them collectively in order to accomplish the requirements of the transitional period and to reach a complete democratic transformation.

The meeting has also discussed the need to intensify efforts to overcome obstacles facing the peace process, which is considered of urgent priority to end the wars and grave violations that occurred in the conflict areas, by addressing the root causes of these wars and ensuring that they are not repeated in the future.

The meeting was concluded with agreement to continue communication and joint coordination between the two parties.