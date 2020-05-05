Rwanda: Rwamagana - Man Arrested for Murder, Desecration of Body

4 May 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jean De Dieu Nsabimana

A 27-year-old man in Nyakariro Sector, Rwamagana District was on Sunday, May 3, arrested for killing a ten-year-old boy, decapitating him, and allegedly eating some of his body parts.

The suspect, identified as Emmanuel Karenzi Hakizimana, was found at home by security and local officials as they inspected the implementation of the directives to fight COVID-19.

Some people in this neighbourhood in Rusave Village, Gishore Cell, Nyakariro sector had been found to sell alcohol in their homes, which was in contravention of the existing directives, and this prompted a search.

According to officials, on searching his home, officials found Hakizimana eating meat that looked strange and his attempt to deny the officials' entry raised suspicions.

"He held a knife and threatened to stab whoever tried to enter. Security eventually subdued him and a search of his home was conducted," said David Muhigirwa, the executive secretary of Nyakariro Sector, where the incident took place.

During the search, they found other body parts of a ten-year-old and immediately took the suspect into custody.

Muhigirwa said that they later established the deceased was a child from a neighbouring home.

"He killed the child and decapitated the body, eating some of the organs which he first roasted," said Muhigirwa, saying that this was a strange case that investigators are still probing to establish the circumstances around it.

According to Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) spokesperson, Marie Michelle Umuhoza, the suspect is currently detained in Muyumbu RIB post, and he is being investigated on charges of murder and desecration of a corpse.

Muhigirwa said he heard from the suspect's parents that the 27-year-old man had been living in Uganda since he was 15, and only returned about eight months ago.

The suspect is said to have been showing abnormal behaviour since his return, but he was not taken to any health facility.

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.