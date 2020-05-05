South Africa: Small Businesses Need Nurses and Doctors Too

analysis

Amid all the chaos of this system shock, we need to ensure that we do not make short-term populist decisions that will severely damage South Africa's ability to rebuild our small and medium businesses, and ensure that they are built to withstand the next system shock.

In early September 2012, after the Marikana tragedy, we received the dreaded force majeure letter from our mining client in Rustenburg. This was a terrible blow - not only to ourselves but also to the 25 businesses we were supporting there. Most of these small businesses were also suppliers to the mine and had received the very same letter.

A board meeting was called immediately that day, and a decision was made to continue supporting the 25 entrepreneurs (with over 200 staff members between them) who were being funded on an enterprise and supplier development programme - despite the programme funding having been switched off.

It was not business as usual for these entrepreneurs. Their primary source of revenue - the mine - had evaporated. No one knew how long the force majeure would last and, without this source of income, they were doomed to failure anyway. No amount of BDS (business development services)...