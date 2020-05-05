South Africa: Glimmer of Hope for the Re-Emergence of Local Football

analysis

Major team sports will not restart any time soon, although football has been asked to submit a return-to-play proposal for Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa to consider.

South Africa's two major winter sports, football and rugby, have suspended all competitions in line with national and global directives for dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, and they are the hardest hit.

The entire rugby industry started pay cuts to about 1,500 people employed in the sector this month, which includes players. Along with other cost-cutting measures, rugby intends to trim R1-billion off its annual costs if there is no further play possible in 2020.

Football has not taken a collective bargaining position at this stage, but individual Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs have started to cut staff wages. Leaders in both sports have indicated to Daily Maverick that they are hoping to return to the field of play by July. That remains unlikely under the recent lockdown grading system, which President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed two weeks ago.

The country is currently on Level 4 lockdown, the second most severe, with Level 5 the hardest. For organised sports to resume, Level 1 is required and with daily numbers of coronavirus...