Sierra Leone: Agenda to Digitalize S/Leone Kick Started

President Julius Maada Bio, through the Ministry of Information and Communications, has on Friday, April 24th, fully kick started his agenda of digitalizing the entire Sierra Leone as promised in the last elections campaign of 2017.

Realising that to participate in the global economy, every country requires to be digitized, President Bio has successfully negotiated and secured a loan of 30 million Dollars with one percent interest rate to ensure the effective implementation of the Fiber Cable Network project tagged as Phase Two Project.

The loan is intended to finance the essential infrastructure required to connect the Fiber Cable to hospitals, schools, colleges across all districts headquarter towns and villages in Sierra Leone.

The Phase Two of the Fiber Cable Network Project as intended by the President, is to boost both the public and private sector economy thereby activating the engine of the economic growth nationwide

When receiving the fiber optic cables , the Minister of Information and Communications, Mohamed Rahman Swaray stated that he was excited to be part of history making and that the resources of the state would be all time effectively and efficiently managed under President Bio's Administration -hence the one percent interest rate of the fiber programme.

The Minister further referenced President Bio, that Sierra Leone like the rest of Africa has missed out on three industrial revolutions can no longer miss out on the fourth digital revolution and this fiber network project would lead to easy connectivity of schools, councils, hospitals, communities etc.

The Managing Director of the Sierra Cable Limited (Salcab), Mr. Kebbay stated that,he would do everything within his powers in ensuring that the digitalization dream of the President succeeds,and in making the fiber project reality, he would ensure that there's always effective collaboration between the Information Ministry,Huawei and Salcab.

The Acting Director of Communications of the Ministey of Information and Communications,Mr Muemeen Jalloh, took the Minister and team,the Salcab team, journalists etc. round the Sierra Leone Shipping Agency's warehouse and premises as to see all the fiber cables and all other required equipment and pledged unflinching commitment to the realization of the project.