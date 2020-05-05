Liberia: Savethestate Makes Donation Materials, Cash Donations to Liberians Amid Coronavirus Fight

Monrovia — A political Action Committee, SavetheState (STS), comprising professionals from diverse persuasions in Liberia and the diaspora, has presented bags of rice, assorted materials and cash donations to three orphanages in Logan Town, Jamaica Road and Thumps up in Caldwell.

Save the State is a sincere attempt by Liberian professionals to arrest and reverse the social decline of our country and reignite the spirit of self-reliance, collective work and responsibility and the principles of Liberty that established our great nation. That Liberia may be that lone star shining on the West Coast of Africa where all citizens are united for one aim, one goal and one destiny.

The organization is calling on Liberians to obey all established health regulations as part of global campaign to crush the coronavirus pandemic. The Political Action Committee pointed out social distancing, frequent hand washing, self-reporting and self-isolation when a person is said to encounter any asymptomatic or covid19 positive patient as necessary steps to defeat the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, STS is calling on the President to lead by example in the fight against the novel coronavirus as is done in the case with his regional counterparts that are openly and transparently handling the fight against COVID19.

Save the State has expressed disappointment over the apparent lack of openness and transparency including the President's frequent breach of health regulations. STS pointed at the president's recent public appearance at checkpoints across Monrovia where he was seen in close contacts with police officers distributing nose masks with no social distancing measures in place.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Coronavirus Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The organization notes that from the beginning of Liberia's index case of covid19, officials of government have continued to unabatedly flout established regulations, something very symptomatic of the persistent disregard for laws, system, processes and procedures by the political leadership of the government since its inauguration on January 22nd 2018. Recently, the President was seen in a virtual conference of heads of State of ECOWAS with two members of his cabinet, one of whom has been declared COVID19 positive.

According to the Political Action Committee, the refusal of the President to self-isolate and report for testing in line with the dictates of health protocols on COVID19, only endangers the health and wellbeing of the already vulnerable population who are left to fend for themselves amidst drastic surge in economic hardship and political uncertainty.

In a release under the signature of one of the Executives of Save the State, Mr. Amos Tweh, the group called on the Liberian government to take seriously the fight against COVID19 by inviting Liberian health professionals with solid technical and academic experience in fighting infectious diseases.