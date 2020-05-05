Liberian Midwives Join Counterparts Worldwide to Celebrate International Day of the Midwife Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

press release

Monrovia — Liberian midwives are expected to Tuesday, May 5, join their counterparts around the world as they observe the International Day of the Midwife.

In a press release, the Liberia Midwives Association (LMA) says they are joining their colleagues their international day amid the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The global midwifery community has planned to celebrate under the global theme: "Midwives with Women: Celebrate, Demonstrate, Mobilize, Unite - Our Time Is NOW"!

"This theme highlights the partnership role existing between midwives and women throughout their childbearing period. During these periods, midwives built lasting and trusting relationships, which lead them to becoming a trusted member of each family and community."

According to the LMA, for these lasting relationships to be established, midwives are expected to demonstrate the best possible quality maternal care needed to save the lives of both the mother and child at all times. However, in a limited resource environment, midwives are posed at higher risk of contracting infectious diseases that could have been prevented, including COVID-19.

The LMA said the COVID-19 pandemic has created fear and doubts among health workers, including midwives and their clients, thus leading to mistrust and distance relationship posing treats to efforts and gains made in reducing the alarming maternal and new mobility and mortality in Liberia.

"Moreover, amidst this prevailing pandemic, the lack of appropriate IPC training, personal protective equipment (PPE) couple with the limitation of basic essential drugs and medical supplies posed more danger to the lives of midwives and their clients as we have already recorded a number of health workers infection," the LMA said in its release.

"Therefore, as front liners in the fight against maternal and newborn mobility and mortality and COVID-19 Pandemic, we call on the government of Liberia through the Ministry of Health, donor agencies, and stakeholders, to the provide an enabling environment which include; requisite IPC training, motivational package and appropriate PPEs to prevent the spread of infection and keep us safe while serving." The LMA furthers that as they commemorate this significant event, they recognize all midwives for your valuable services and sacrifices they are making to put smiles on the faces of mothers and their families. "Midwives are virtuous people, and the work that we do is priceless. Happy International Day of the Midwife!"