Nigeria: Ekiti Begins Mandatory Temperature Checks in Public Places

Ekiti State Government has released implementation guidelines on the new measures to control COVID-19 pandemic with a description of the type of activities allowed for an initial period of four weeks effective from Monday.

The Secretary to State Government, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, said the easing of the lockdown of the state effective from yesterday would be characterised by some enforceable actions, which included mandatory temperature checks in public spaces and mandatory use of face masks.

Oyebanji, in a statement, entitled, 'implementation of guidelines for containment of COVID-19 in Ekiti State', stated that "anyone who presents a temperature of 38 degrees centigrade will be mandated to return home and call Ekiti State Task Force on COVID-19 for evaluation".

The SSG also stated that "anyone without a face mask/covering will be asked to return home and will be prosecuted.

Latex hand gloves should not be worn except for specific medical purposes.

"The Ojaoba, Oja Bisi, and Shasha markets remain closed. Social distancing must be maintained between people in workplaces and other public spaces," he added.

He said there shall be curfew between 8pm and 6am daily, adding, "Anyone violating the curfew in a non-emergency situation will be prosecuted."

According to him, all schools, clubs, bars, gardens, and beer parlours to remain closed, restaurants to encourage takeaway system, supermarkets should not have more than 10 persons at a time, while the ban on all travel from and into Ekiti State subsists.

He stated, "Any vehicle caught in violation (of the inter-state travel ban) may be forfeited to the state and the passengers prosecuted."

Oyebanji said that business activities including intra-city commercial transportation would resume for only Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7am to 4pm while businesses must provide liquid soap and running water for handwashing.

He said, "Anyone attending any gathering of more than 20 people or a gathering which is not a funeral will be prosecuted.