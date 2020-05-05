South Africa: Western Cape Breweries Use 'Giant Pots' to Feed Thousands During Lockdown

5 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Amy Gibbings

A newly established collective called the SoupaGroup has come together in an innovative way to cook thousands of litres of soup a day using "giant pots", that are usually used to brew beer.

This in an attempt to help with the hunger crisis facing many of Cape Town's communities during the national Covid-19 lockdown - especially those who live hand to mouth.

The Woodstock Brewery, Drifter Brewing Company, Stellenbosch Brewery and the District Six Working Committee alongside eager volunteers have created a non-profit cooperative to produce the soup and then distribute it to communities where existing soup kitchens are providing food daily.

"It's basically the kitchen of the brewery," said Andre Viljoen, founder and owner of the Woodstock Brewery, who completed the first test run just over a week ago. The very first batch of soup was cooked and sent out on Tuesday last week.

Between the Woodstock Brewery and Drifter Brewing Company, they produce on average about 3 000 litres of soup a day, which translates to some 9 000 hungry people being fed across 10 communities.

"A soup kitchen in one of the poorer areas spends hours trying to cook a batch because the heating source compared with the volume of the pot that they're trying to do large batches in, heats up very, very slowly. So a cook can take anything from three to five hours to cook a meal for lots of people. We can do that in an hour!" said Viljoen.

'Bottleneck'

The Woodstock Brewery has 3 000 litre pots that can boil 2 000 litres at a time, and their aim is to scale up this project and get more people involved.

"We can cook and pump out, cook and pump out and that's straightforward," Viljoen told News24.

Where they experience a "bottleneck" is in the processing time required to prepare the vegetables. This part of the process is largely dependent on how many people are available.

Nearly six tons of vegetables are bought twice a week from the Epping market at a discounted price. The co-op relies solely on donations from the public and volunteers to help streamline the process.

At the end of the day, bakkies from surrounding communities, loaded with large metal pots, arrive at the brewery to pick up litres of soup to take back to their hungry communities.

Karen Breytenbach, one of the coordinators for the SoupaGroup, said they were able to establish a distribution network through the District Six Working Committee, who has grassroots organisations already feeding people on the ground.

"We are hearing reports that the need and the hunger is rising every day... we don't want a situation of malnutrition and the coronavirus and poverty all coming together, having a disastrous result," she said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria to Evacuate Over 700 Citizens From U.S.
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.