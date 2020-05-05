South Africa: AMCU's Joseph Mathunjwa Knows When to Take On Capital

5 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

Joseph Mathunjwa, the president of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union, knows when to pick a fight with capital. His union's victory in the Labour Court last week compelling the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy to gazette minimum guidelines for mining companies on managing Covid-19 by 18 May 2020 is a case in point.

Critics allege that Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa does not understand the worlds of business and economics. But he knows when business is vulnerable and when it is not.

Amcu, which now claims 250,000 members according to its website, has matured and mellowed since its explosive rise in the platinum sector. From the violent wildcat stoppage that culminated in the 2012 Marikana massacre to the five-month platinum strike in 2014 to numerous flare-ups between and since, the union established a reputation for hard-edged brinkmanship and militancy.

Shaven-headed and intense, Mathunjwa is a devout Salvationist Christian who sees the world through a prism of African nationalism and class conflict. He shook up the mining industry, but his rank and file also took it on the chin. Pay hikes agreed after the mammoth 2014 strike hardly compensated for the loss of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

