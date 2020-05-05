South Africa: Is It Truly Necessary?

5 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Professor Balthazar

We all need to pay attention to the key word in the section of the Disaster Management Act which empowers regulations to be promulgated: 'necessary'. It is difficult to justify many of the government's decisions as being necessary for the mitigation of the disaster currently threatening South Africa's existence.

Anyone living in South Africa at present would be forgiven for thinking that they are part of a strange, dysfunctional family. Father Cyril is thoughtful, reasoned and emphatic. The contrast between him and his American counterpart, Donald, could not be more stark, given his almost nightly displays of rampant egotism, narcissism, disingenuousness and plain stupidity. But then the family has a number of uncles and aunts, who although they exhibit nowhere near the gross behaviour of Trump, still treat the rest of the family in an arbitrary and inconsistent fashion. So who do we follow: the father, or the uncles and aunts?

The sharp point is that the country is receiving mixed messages. The president informs the nation that cigarettes can be sold and a few days later Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma lays down the law - no cigarettes may be sold. The president commends South Africans for their sacrifices and...

