Ghana: Kassena-Nankana Group Supports Communities Against COVID-19

DIZEMTAABA, a Kassena-Nankana group of the Upper East Region formed with the aim of mobilising resources to help fight the spread of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) has procured personal protective equipment (PPE) for the fight of the disease.

They include 30 infrared thermometers, face masks, protective gloves, and quantities of assorted detergents for key health facilities in the two Kassena-Nankana districts.

Other items included hand sanitisers, wall mounting dispensers, methylated spirit, medical purpose oxygen and Veronica buckets.

In addition, a group of volunteers had been put together moving from community-to-community providing education and sensitisation on COVID-19 prevention while the use of social media had been employed for developing messages in Nankam and Kasem languages to address and provide education on COVID-19.

Colonel John Kuseh (Rtd), convener of the group said DIZEMTAABA is a non-partisan group of willing Kassena-Nankana people within Ghana and the Diaspora in a united front to contribute in cash and kind towards the fight against the COVID-19 especially in poor communities.

He said the mobilisation efforts were mainly meant to complement government's intervention in the fight against the coronavirus as well as supporting the efforts of the Municipal and District Health Directorates, the War Memorial Hospital, the Navrongo Health Research Centre, the traditional authorities and other stakeholders in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the Navrongo Municipality and in the Kassena-Nankana West District.

He said DIZEMTAABA has Dr Ayaga Bawa, a senior lecturer at the Regional Institute for Population Studies - University of Ghana as coordinator of the effort while Dr Dennis Chirawura, a senior lecturer at the Tamale campus of UDS is leading the home team responsible for coordinating with stakeholders for the implementation of programmes.

He said several other people from the area were behind the scenes working for the group to achieve its purpose and that the idea came up when Ghana recorded its first COVID-19 case.

He said since the formation of the group, which has no elected leaders, there had been massive support from over 200 brothers and sisters in Ghana and in the Diaspora who have contributed about GH¢100,000 in cash and in kind.

He said the gesture attracted many other people who do not hail from the place but had contributed generously to the group to fight the virus.

The convener expressed gratitude to all valuable contributors and coordinators for their sacrifices and expressed hope that many others would contribute to support a good cause.

"The unity of purpose on the platform is very remarkable. It is therefore important to highlight the contributions from the Kassena-Nankana Development League (KNDL), the NIMORO GROUP in Manchester and Leeds, all in the United Kingdom (UK), politicians from the area and our adopted son Awiniloya Wepere," he said.

"DIZEMTAABA recognises that we cannot do it alone and so require support especially now that some positive cases have been reported in the Navrongo Municipality. We therefore call upon all sons and daughters of the homeland to rally support for a good cause".

He said, "Any assistance can be channelled directly home or through DIZEMTAABA platforms. We are looking forward to having assistance from Corporate Ghana, NGOs, religious bodies and philanthropists".

DIZEMTAABA is a combined word from Kasem and Nankani, meaning "Let us help one another". It is derived from the Kasem word DIZEMDAANI and its Nankani version TISUNGTAABA.