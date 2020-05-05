Ghana: 'Tracker Led Police to Retrieve Stolen Taxi in Central Region'

The police have managed to trace and retrieve from Central Region a Hyundai i10 taxi snatched at gunpoint in Accra, a Circuit Court in Accra was told yesterday.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector William K. Boateng told the court that the owner of the taxi led the police with the aid of a tracker fixed in the stolen vehicle to a sprayer's shop at Akoti junction in the Central Region.

Appearing before Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah, the policeman said the taxi and the sprayer were subsequently arrested and sent to Ojobi Police Station for questioning.

Whilst at the station, Chief Inspector Boateng said the sprayer mentioned the name of one Kofi and Enoch Otoo, and the two were arrested.

But on their way to Ojobi Police Station, the prosecutor said Kofi managed to escape.

He said a long knife, a black hat, different car number plates and various car documents were retrieved when a search was conducted in the room of the accused.

The court heard that the complainant identified Enoch as the one who robbed him on April 7, 2020, near the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) by-pass.

Chief Inspector Boateng stated that the accused, charged with conspiracy to commit crime and robbery, alleged that it was one Von who gave him (Otoo) the car to be sold.

He said investigations revealed that Otoo collected GH₵10,000 from a policeman with the intention of selling the car to him.

The prosecutor told the court that on April 7, 2020, the complainant was in charge of the Hyundai i10 vehicle at about 4.00am on the Ofankor-Accra road when Otoo boarded the taxi and asked the driver to send him to Spot 'M' near GIMPA.

He said on reaching Royal Fiesta GIMPA by-pass, the accused asked the driver to stop and he obliged.

Chief Inspector Boateng said Otoo attempted to remove the ignition, but the complainant resisted.

But while the complainant was struggling with the accused, another person emerged from the forest wielding a long knife and a short gun and threatened to kill the taxi driver, if he did not comply.

He said the accused snatched the taxi and GH₵2,100 and bolted.

The case has been adjourned to May 18, 2020.