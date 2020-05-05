Ghana: Prosecuting Akuapem Kingmakers May Compromise Security - Police Commander

Koforidua — The Akropong District Police Commander, Superintendent Stephen Tetteh, has cautioned against the immediate prosecution of the four kingmakers arrested for flouting the ban on public gathering over the weekend.

Odehyie Kofi Aseidu Adu-Mfum, 59, Nana Odi Asempa Krobea Asante, 76, Nana Samanhia Ohene Ansah Krofa II, 43, and Ohene Nana Bennett Osei Opoku, 55, were alleged to have organised an installation ceremony to enstool Nana Kwadwo Kesse, 34, as new Okuapemhene of the area, thereby defying the president's directive.

But speaking to the Ghanaian Times in an exclusive interview yesterday, the police commander said prosecuting the kingmakers may compromise the security of the already volatile environment.

According to him, efforts were being made to restore peace in the area after protracted chieftaincy disputes and that it may not be prudent to take legal action against the kingmakers.

Supt. Tetteh stated that he was asked by his superiors to put a hold on the case until it was appropriate to do so.

He told the Ghanaian Times that the kingmakers reported at the police station on Monday, May 4, 2020, and had since returned home.

The kingmakers were arrested and granted bail for allegedly flouting the President's directive on social distancing.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times said the suspects did not adhere to social distancing protocol meant to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The incident followed the judicial committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs' ruling, which declared the enstoolment of Odehyie Kwasi Akuffo as the Okuapemhene null and void.

According to the ruling, the selection of Odehyie Kwasi Akuffo by the queenmother, Nana Afua Nketia Obuo II, was against the laid-down customs and traditions of Akuapem.

The committee also asserted that per the customs and tradition of Akuapem, it was the Abrewatia of the Sekyiabea Royal Family -- the family with the mandate to install the new chief -- that has the power to choose someone to be installed as the Okuapemhene.

The committee, which was chaired by the Konor of Manya Krobo, Nene Sackitey, held that there was no proof that the installation of Odehyie Kwasi Akuffo by the queenmother was done with the involvement of the Abrewatia.

The house, therefore, ordered as part of the consequential orders that Odehyie Kwasi Akuffo should desist from holding himself as the Okuapemhene.

It also ordered that the installation of the Okuapemhene should follow the laid-down customs and traditions of Akuapem.