Ghana: Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Jump to 2,719, 294 Recover

At least 550 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed yesterday pushing Ghana's case count to 2,719.

Of the figure, 65 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered bringing the total recoveries from its last count at 229 to 294.

A latest update from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) website however saw no increase in the death toll which remains at 18.

The Greater Accra Region still leads with the highest number of cases at 2,332, Ashanti Region, 124, Eastern Region 94, Central, 38, Volta 30, Oti 23 and Western Region, 21.

The Upper West now has 19 cases from its last figure of 10, Upper East 19, Northern 13, Western North, four and North East, two with the Savannah, Bono, Ahafo and Bono East regions recording no case yet.

Of the total confirmed cases, 61 per cent are males and 39 are females.

Over 100,000 tests have so far been conducted by the various testing facilities in the country, out of which more than 1,600 of the confirmed cases have come from contact tracing, 919 from routine surveillance and 115 constituting travellers who were mandatorily quarantined.

Ghana in March this year recorded its first two cases of COVID-19 which had killed more than 200,000 persons globally.

The disease, which was first diagnosed in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, in December 2019, has infected over two million people.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on January 31, 2020 declared the disease a global health emergency and subsequently declared the disease a pandemic on March 11 as it continued to spread across the world.