Ghana: Police Nab 5 in Connection With Murder of Sogakofe Assembly Man

Five people have been arrested in connection with the attack and gruesome murder of Mawutor Adzhli, the Assembly man of Sogakope in the Volta Region two months ago.

They are Bright Awuya, 33, Franklin Tetteh, 22, Steven Ansong, Amos Agbaklah, 25 and one Adjei, the leader of the gang

The Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Commissioner of Police Isaac Ken Yeboah told journalists at a press conference in Accra yesterday.

He said on March 1, 2020 at about 1:00am Sogakope police responded to a distress call that the residence of Mawutor Adzahli, the assembly man of Sogakope was under attack by armed robbers.

The robbers had fled before the patrol team arrived at the scene.

COP Yeboah said the deceased was found in a pool of blood in his room with gunshot wounds on his chest and left eye, his wife Abigail Dogbe and two-year old daughter Keyla were found bleeding on their forehead.

"Also found at the scene were one live six BB cartridges, broken cement blocks which were used to break the main door to gain access to the room, an empty safe was also found on the porch of the room," he added.

He said on March 15, following a tip off Awuya, Tetteh and Ansong were arrested by the Kasoa Police in the Central Region on suspicion of their involvement in the robbery and murder of Mawutor.

The CID Boss said suspect Amos Agbaklah, 25, was arrested at Sogakope on suspicion that he was a member of the armed gang that attacked and killed the deceased.

"He later admitted his involvement in the robbery and mentioned Awuya Tetteh and Ansong as his accomplices." he added

He said he later mentioned one Adjei who provided the weapons for the operation and two others he did not know.

COP Yeboah said Amos confessed that he together with an accomplice on the run shot the deceased after he resisted and Adjei stabbed him and further said it was not a contract killing.

He said on February 9, 2020 the police from Ho arrested Vincent Dzotepe alias Adjei, 34 at Sogakope and has since been identified by Amos.

COP Yeboah said efforts are underway to arrest other two suspects who are on the run.

The suspects have since been remanded in custody.

In another development, the police have arrested one Mohammed Buzu, alias Memeh for robbery at the residence of Dr and Mrs Oral Williams, the Country Director of the International Monetary Fund and other expatriates in the country.

The suspect who has also been on the police wanted list for some time now, was among a twelve member gang that robed a gold company in Wassa Akropong in October 2018.

He escaped with the gold and money to Benin, adding that he had since been remanded in prison custody.