Ghana: Two Scammers Caught Red-Handed On CCTV

A close-circuit television (CCTV) has led to the arrest of a Cameroonian who allegedly stole unspecified amount of money at a forex bureau at Marina Mall in Accra.

The suspect, Nkot Nkot, is in the custody of police assisting with investigations.

One other accomplice, who is on the run, is being sought for by the police.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Comamand, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said on March 22, Nkot and an accomplice went to a forex bureau in the Marina Mall, located at the Airport City, and said they wanted to change an amount of $6,000 into Ghana cedis.

DSP Tenge said the suspects handed over the dollar notes to the teller at the forex bureau and after counting the amount, decided to pay them the cedi equivalent.

However, while in the process of counting the cedi equivalent for them, the two said they were no more interested in changing the money and requested for their dollar notes to be given to them.

The teller halted the process and handed over their dollar notes back to them, but on the spur of the moment, the two changed their minds again and decided to take the cedi equivalent of their money.

The teller, who did not suspect any foul play, quickly took the dollar notes from them without counting the amount and handed over the cedi equivalent to them, thinking she had received exactly the $6,000.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A later check of the amount revealed that the amount was not up to the initial $6,000 given to her; however, it was too late as the suspects had left the forex bureau.

DSP Tenge said later the CCTV footage captured Nkot and his accomplice removing some of the dollar notes from the bundle before handing it the teller.

The Police PRO said on May 1, at about 4:00 p.m., the same suspects went to another branch of the forex bereau they duped to change another $6,000 dollars into cedis.

However, luck eluded them this time around as their modus operandi was detected and identified by the complainant in the process.

Nkot was subsequently arrested and a cash sum of $6,000 dollars was retrieved from him.

DSP Tenge said his accomplice, however, managed to bolt away, stating that efforts were being made to arrest him.