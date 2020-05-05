Ghana: Quashigah Denies Casting Slur On NDC Leadership

Keta Member of Parliament, Richard Mawuli Quashigah, has dismissed media reports that he had cut a slur on the current leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress.

Social media was on Friday awashed with reports that the lawmaker had criticised the leadership of the party for making the party unattractive to floating voters.

But speaking with journalists in Parliament on Friday, the second term legislator described the reports as "fake and malicious" intended to sow a seed of discord between himself and the leadership of the party.

"It is a total fabrication. I never said what has been attributed to me anywhere. I'll only be an imbecile to make such an irresponsible statement.

"If it is about a party that is most attractive in the current dispensation we find ourselves in as a country, it is the NDC.

"I know too well that there are people out there who thrive on evil, to denigrate people, create confusion between them and others and that is exactly what some people have set out to do," he said.

Mr Quashigah who supported the candidature of Prof. Joshua Alabi in the NDC's presidential primaries, said the race was over and everybody, including the man he supported, was onboard as one team towards victory in the impending polls.

"The man I supported is onboard and working hand in hand with our flagbearer and the leadership of the party so why do I have to doubt the leadership if the man I supported believes and is working with the team?

"We have confidence in our flagbearer in John Mahama and the entire leadership and trust them to return the party to government to continue the good works we are known for.

"I have confidence in the leadership of the NDC any day, anytime and I'm convinced that in the coming election, the NDC will emerge victorious," he added.