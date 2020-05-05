Ghana: Embassy of Republic of Korea, EIB Sign Two Agreements

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Accra, and Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB) Network have signed two license agreements on April 30, 2020, granting the airing right to GHOne Television to air Korean dramas and animations.

Mr Kim Sungsoo, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Ghana signed for the Embassy, while Mr Nathaniel Kwabena Adisi, Chief Executive Officer of EIB Network, initialed for his company.

By signing these agreements, GHOne TV is scheduled to air from mid-May two Korean drama series titled "Still 17" and "Should We Kiss First", and also three child-friendly Korean animations titled "Pororo", "Tayo the Little Bus" and "Zombie Dumb".

Mr Sungsoo said the Korean Embassy in Ghana serving as a bridge between the two countries to boost mutual understanding, had cooperated in airing Korean drama (K-drama) with Ghanaian TV stations for many years not only to provide Ghanaian viewers with the opportunity to encounter Korea, but also to look forward to an even more enriching relationship with them.

He said this year, the Korean Embassy had collaborated with Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), a governmental agency that oversees and coordinates the promotion of the Korean content industry, and with Korea International Broadcasting Foundation (KIBF), a non-profit group dedicated to bringing information about Korea, in introducing new contents of Korean drama and animation respectively to Ghana.

While expressing his profound gratitude, the Korean envoy asked Ghanaians to find time and watch the dramas and animations.

This is not the first time the embassy had signed an agreement with a media organisation in Ghana.

It is recalled that in 2018 and 2019, Mr Sungsoo signed a similar agreement with Joy Prime, a subsidiary of Multimedia Group for the airing of Korean dramas.

The objective was to entertain the Ghanaian viewing public while promoting Korean content.

Korean animations are generally educative, entertaining and introduces audience to the rich culture of Koreans.