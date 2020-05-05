Ghana: Ga Traditional Council Imposes Ban On Drumming, Noise Making May 11

5 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ga Traditional Council has announced that this year's Ga Mashie Homowo festival celebration will kick-start with Shibaa, that was clearing of the land by Dantu We and would end on Tuesday, May12 with Nae We.

This was in a press release by the council to outline traditional practices leading to the marking of the festival.

The release said the Shibaa would be followed by Nmaa Dumo (planting of seed corn) from Monday, May 11 to Tuesday, May 19 to commence the ban on drumming and noise making.

The harvesting of the corn seed, Nmaa Faa would take place from Monday, June 1 to Tuesday, June 9.

The lifting of the ban on drumming and noise making known as Odadaa would be done on Thursday, June 11 at the forecourt of the Gbese Mantse Palace.

The release appealed to all and sundry in the Ga Traditional Area within the city and its outskirts to help make the annual affair a success.

The statement also appealed to the people to follow all necessary protocol to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in these trying times.

