Nigeria: Edo Denies Releasing Photograph of Fleeing Patient

5 May 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Edo State Government has denied the allegation that it released the photograph of a COVID-19 patient who is wanted for treatment in the state.

A public statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, in reaction to a video on the social media where someone is claiming to have been falsely identified as the nursing mother who absconded after testing positive for COVID-19.

He noted that the lady, whose picture was circulated on social media, was a victim of fake news, adding that the action by the mischief makers was calculated to undermine the state government's efforts to track down the fleeing nursing mother.

According to him, "our attention has been drawn to a video on social media by a lady who claimed her photos have been circulated on social media wrongly as the nursing mother wanted for COVID-19 treatment by the state government.

"It must be stated that when government made the announcement, it only gave the name of the woman in question and her address and never released any photograph of her.

"We categorically stated that the nursing mother lives at No. 2, Atoe Idubor Street, off 2nd Ugbor, Benin City. With such detail, it would be impossible to mix up the person we are searching for.

"However, we understand that the action of the mischief makers would have caused the lady in the video on social media undue psychological torment. We sympathise with her, who, just like us, is now a victim of fake news.

"Therefore, we use this opportunity to reiterate the warning for the purveyors of fake news and misinformation to desist from such act, as their actions amount to undermining government's effort to check the spread of COVID-19. This is punishable under the Quarantine Act Regulations, which is in force in the state."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nigeria to Evacuate Over 700 Citizens From U.S.
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.