South Africa: Cheetahs Lure Former Grey College Stars Back to Bloem

The Cheetahs have confirmed the signings of two former Grey College stars, George Cronje and Marcell Muller , as well as Griquas lock Ian Groenewald.

The two youngsters played for Grey College, Free State and SA Schools last year before heading to France where they represented Clermont and Montpellier respectively.

But they are back in Bloemfontein for good and will report for duty at the Cheetahs on 1 July.

Cronje, a loose forward, was a star of the 2019 South African Schools team and also the team's vice-captain.

Muller, a big and powerful winger, had a phenomenal strike rate for the Grey College 1st XV. He stands at 1.87m tall and tips the scales at 102kg.

"We are delighted to have George and Marcell back with us at the Cheetahs. It's important for more me to recruit the best players in Bloemfontein straight from school," Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie said via a press statement.

"They have a bright future and we look forward to coaching them and having them all in our squad."

Groenewald, meanwhile, will join the Cheetahs on 1 November from Griquas. He is currently on loan at the Bulls for the 2020 Super Rugby season.

The 27-year-old also played under Fourie for Maties during numerous Varsity Cup campaigns. Following his stint in Stellenbosch, he played in Italy for the Verona club and also had a short stint in France as a medical joker for Toulon.

"I look forward to joining the Cheetahs this year, playing with some old team-mates again, making new memories and reliving some old memories

"I am also looking forward to experiencing the PRO14. I think that is going to be a lot different to Super Rugby, and I look forward to testing myself against the UK sides, the players on that side and making new friendships," Groenewald said.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Source: Sport24