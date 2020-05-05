Nigeria: Coronavirus - Controversial Bill Appears in the Senate

5 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Umoru

A Controversial Bill on Control of Infection Diseases Bill 2020 has been introduced in the Senate.

The Bill under a different title (National Health Emergency Bill, 2020) is sponsored by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Primary Health Care and Communicable Diseases, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Enugu North.

Soon after it was read the first time by the Clerk of the Senate, Nelson Ayewor, former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, PDP, Enugu West kicked

Ekweremadu demanded for the draft copy of the bill, which made the Senate President, to order for distribution of copies to all Senators and ruled that the second reading would be taken next week Tuesday.

Details later...

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

