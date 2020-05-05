Nigeria: 10 Years After - Jonathan Mourns 'Selfless, Modest' Yar'Adua

Ibadan — Ten years after the death of former President Umar Musa Yar'Adua, his erstwhile vice president and successor, President Goodluck Jonathan, has described him as a "president like no other who lived and died for the sake of Nigeria."

Jonathan, who posted the touching tribute on his Facebook page, said former Yar'Adua stood on the side of the people, adding that he toiled day and night to make Nigerians live better.

He wrote; "It has been a decade since His Excellency President Umar Musa Yar'Adua was snatched by the cold hands of death.

"On this day, every year, his image fills our consciousness as a mark of his selflessness, typical modesty and exceptional flair.

"He was a President like no other who lived and died for the sake of his country.

"He stood on the side of the people, toiling day and night to make their lives better.

"President Yar'Adua built strong bridges of hope, love and understanding for which he became a force for national unity and positive change across our blessed land.

"In many ways, he stood out."

Jonathan added that Yar'Adua "had an accommodating spirit and enormous goodwill that secreted a web around our national fault lines to strengthen the bond; thus leaving for his successors the task of reinforcing the band."

"President Yar'Adua no doubt left enduring legacies in his wholehearted devotion to the ideals of democracy, respect for peoples' rights, freedoms and reason for living as well as a commitment to the rule of law and laws of equity and justice.

"I will continue to remember President Yar'Adua as a colleague and boss who became my brother and friend," he added.