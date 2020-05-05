Nigeria: COVID-19 - Senate Introduces National Health Emergency Bill

The Senate on Tuesday passed for first reading, National Health Emergency Bill, 2020.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu North), is the Senate's version of the House of Representatives' amendment of the Quarantine Act, which was subjected to fierce criticism.

The House bill, titled "Control of Infectious Disease Bill 2020" was sponsored by the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila and two other members, at the resumed sitting of the House last Tuesday.

The bill had generated so much heat since its introduction and debate regarding the manner of its import and content.

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

The proposed legislation, according to the sponsors, was designed to prevent the spread or possible outbreak of infectious diseases.

It also seeks to empower the federal government to declare any premises to be an isolation centre for the purpose of preventing the spread or possible outbreak of infectious diseases.

However, when the bill was presented at the floor of the House, opinions were divided as some members supported and others made observations calling for amendments of some sections of the bill.

Reacting to the section of the bill that empowers Health Minister to declare any property as isolation centre, Senator Adamu Aliero said "conversion of private property compulsorily by govt for any purpose is not acceptable in a democratic set up."

"The consent of the owner has to be obtained," he added.

Outside the parliament, Nigerians, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other interests groups have expressed reservations over the contents of the proposed bill.

Unlike the House Bill that passed first and second reading on same day, the Senate's "National Health Emergency Bill, 2020" was only read for the first time on Tuesday, hence no debate on the proposed legislation.

However, when the bill was introduced, Senator Ike Ekweremadu (Enugu West) requested for its details and gazetted copy, while recalling the controversy that trailed the House bill.

The Senate President Ahmad Lawan directed that copies of the bill be distributed.