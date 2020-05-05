Nigeria: There's Pressure to Declare COVID-19 in Kogi - State Govt

The Kogi State Government has alleged plans to 'import' cases of coronavirus into the state through illicit means.

The government also said the plan is part of an "unholy conspiracy to declare COVID-19 in all states of the federation."

It alleged there were "recent pressures from some interesting quarters for Kogi State to find and declare cases of the disease."

It did not elaborate on those behind the alleged conspiracy.

A statement on Tuesday by the state's commissioner for information, Kingsley Fanwo, alleged "attempts to import the disease or declare fictitious cases".

The North-central state, surrounded by states with confirmed cases of the virus is engrossed in battle of wits with federal officials over its claim of having no case of the virus.

The government, in an earlier statement said it will not manufacture cases to satisfy the expectations of unnamed health officials.

Controversy

Reacting to a controversy over a case of an expatriate with a suspected case of the COVID-19 infection, the state government said it had doubts about the patient's demand for COVID-19 test.

The demand, according to the official statement, was suspicious because the said lady confessed that she had stopped feeling the initial symptoms and "her temperature was at a healthy 36.8°C".

The government concluded that "the case does not fit into the spectrum of criteria set by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for actual or suspected CoviD-19 cases requiring testing".

"In view of the fact that Kogi State is one of only two states still COVID-19 free in Nigeria and having regard to recent pressures from some interesting quarters for Kogi State to find and declare cases of the disease, we are wary of an unholy conspiracy to declare COVID-19 in all states of the federation."

Nobody has been tested for the virus in Kogi.

Read full text of the statement below:

KOGI STATE GOVERNMENT OF NIGERIA

PRESS STATEMENT

MAY 4, 2020.

UPDATE ON THE CASE OF AN EXPATRIATE WHO FEARED SHE HAD COVID-19 IN KOGI STATE

1. Background

A distress call from an expatriate working with an international organization in Kogi State who suspected that she had symptoms similar to those associated with COVID-19 had generated widespread speculation and it is therefore pertinent that we set the records straight.

2. Determination

The case does not fit into the spectrum of criteria set by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for actual or suspected CoviD-19 cases requiring testing.

3. Facts

1. The expatriate, an adult female, sent message to the Kogi State COVID-19 Squadron Committee, expressing fears that she was exhibiting symptoms similar to those of COVID-19.

2. Immediately the message was received, the Incident Manager who is also the Kogi State Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Haruna, led a team of medical experts to assess the situation with a bid to ascertaining if the alleged symptoms fit into the criteria set by the National Centre for Disease Control for CoviD-19 testing.

3. Upon arrival at the residence of the expatriate, she narrated to the team in an interview captured on video how the symptoms she earlier communicated in her phone call had disappeared.

4. The Incident Officer still went ahead to take her temperature using the recommended infrared thermometer and her temperature was at a healthy 36.8°C.

5. The temperature readings fell totally within normal range and she did not exhibit any of the other symptoms which by the latest NCDC guidelines ought to have paired her nonexistent fever to necessitate further tests for COVID-19.

6. Curiously, the said individual still insisted that her case be escalated to the NCDC for CoviD-19 testing.

4. Statement of Intent

1. The Kogi State Government is genuinely suspicious of the motive behind her insistence, especially as we strongly suspect there are attempts to import the disease or declare fictitious cases in Kogi State.

2. In view of the fact that Kogi State is one of only two states still CoviD-19 free in Nigeria and having regard to recent pressures from some interesting quarters for Kogi State to find and declare cases of the disease, we are wary of an unholy conspiracy to declare COVID-19 in all states of the federation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

1. It is therefore pertinent to note that while the Kogi State Government will never conceal any real case of the novel coronavirus disease if it occurs in the state, she will adhere strictly to NCDC guidelines to vehemently resist all attempts to manufacture false figures or cases of COVID-19 in Kogi State.

2. The great people of Kogi State have shown admirable resilience and a strong sense of responsibility since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out and we urge them to continue observing the recommended personal, environmental and respiratory hygiene protocols as recommended by both international and national regulatory authorities.

3. We assure all Kogites that His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello and his team take seriously indeed the duty to safeguard them from all threats to their health and will continue to safeguard them from all diseases, including COVID-19, Lassa Fever and other ailments.

Signed: Kingsley Fanwo Hon. Commissioner for Information and Communication