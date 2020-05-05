South Africa: COVID-19 Pushes By-Election Dates

5 May 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

As the pandemic continues to plague the entire nation, the Electoral Court has since been forced to postpone the by-elections that were set for June due to COVID-19.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Electoral Commission said it welcomed the decision and that it will revise the by-elections timetable accordingly.

"The Electoral Court today granted the application of the Electoral Commission to postpone the by-elections scheduled for 3 and 10 June along with associated activities including voter registration," the statement read.

By-elections take place within 90 days after a municipal ward council seat becomes vacant due to death, expulsion or resignation of a ward councillor.

Therefore, the court ruled that the by-elections could be held beyond the 90-day legislated period for the filling of councillor vacancies but not beyond 120 days from the date of the order.

"The court also granted permission to the commission to approach it again for further or alternative relief including a further postponement should this be necessary."

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

