South Africa: Social Grant Recipients and Cape Town's Homeless Left in the Lurch As Systems Steam On Without Them

analysis

Things changed overnight in South Africa on 15 March when the national state of disaster was declared -- and it won't be the last time it does. Daily Maverick's Daily Digest will provide the essential snippets of information about Covid-19 in South Africa each day. Read on to get the full picture.

The residents of the Strandfontein temporary camp have formed the Strandfontein Homeless Committee to interject their unified voice into the government conversation raging on about them, but without them. The committee formed three weeks ago, but has been excluded from official plans to manage the site. Vincent Cruywagen spoke to the committee members about their proposed way forward.

Meanwhile, the elderly and the disabled were allowed to collect their grants on Monday, a day set aside for them to collect grants and avoid crowds. However, the day was not without major glitches.

Sassa's payment system paid some grant beneficiaries double and others nothing in the Western Cape. Recipients had to go to the Post Office on Monday afternoon or try their luck again on Tuesday. In Soweto, beneficiaries stood in line for hours.

There are groups of people around the country coming together...