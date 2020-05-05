Rwanda: Public Urged to Abide By New Directives as Lockdown is Eased

Rwanda National Police spokesperson, Commissioner of Police John Bosco Kabera has clarified on the directives that went in force on Monday, May 4, as the country opened up following over a month and half of a lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to Kabera, some already existing measures will continue to be observed and new measures were set to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

This evening @RNPSpokesperson, CP JB Kabera was on @RBARwanda explaining the new directives put in place to prevent the spread of #COVID-19 and the implementation thereof. 1/13

- Rwanda National Police (@Rwandapolice) May 3, 2020

Acceptable movements resume

Movements of public, private transport and pedestrians will resume but it will only be limited within provinces and in Kigali, meaning that one is not allowed to go beyond their province.

Kabera explained that all passengers in public vehicles must wear a face-mask in public at all times.

For public transport, a bus with capacity of 70 passengers is allowed only 32 while a 29 seater will carry 12 passengers.

"Passengers are required to wear face masks, wash hands before boarding, and should always ensure distancing. Motorcycles and bicycles are not permitted to operate," Kabera explained.

Curfew tightened

Kabera clarified that all movements after 8pm are prohibited unless one has an emergency. The curfew will last up to 5:00am.

"8:00pm is not the time to start going home, It should find you in your home and 5 AM is not the time to find you on the road, it is the time to leave," he reiterated.

He said that in case of an emergency, traffic police will understand and will be on hand to help.

Non-essential workers should stay home

Public and private businesses will resume operations; however, only essential staff will go to the workplace while others should continue working from home. Manufacturing and construction works will resume with essential workers.

Markets will open with essential vendors not exceeding 50 percent of the registered traders. The Minister of Trade and Industry, Soraya Hakuziyaremye, last week, said that market vendors will be compelled to work in shifts as a way of enforcing social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Social gatherings not allowed

Unnecessary movements are not allowed. Socializing visits and weddings are prohibited. Funeral gatherings should not exceed 30 persons.

Although people are advised to avoid unnecessary movements, Police spokesperson told The New Times that people can go to restaurants, hotels, salons and other activities but must observe preventive measures such as wearing face masks and physical distancing.

Rwanda has so far recorded 259 COVID-19 cases with 124 recoveries and no death.