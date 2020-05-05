Nigeria: COVID-19 - Zamfara Places One-Week Ban On Markets, Religious Gatherings

5 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

Governor Bello Matawalle has announced the closure of all markets in Zamfara State as well as the suspension of congregational prayers in mosques and churches across the state.

Governor Matawalle made the announcement Monday night as part of additional measures to curtail the curb and community transmission of COVID-19 in the state.

As of Monday, the state had 12 confirmed cases of the virus, with one death.

Similarly, the official re-affirmed the 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. curfew announced by the federal government with an additional measure taken on Kaura Namoda Local Government Area whose curfew is now from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

He said the situation in Kaura Namoda is especially worrisome considering the increased number of people dying of recent in the area, including its emir.

He said the family of the late Emir has been quarantined and fumigation of the palace and major areas of the city had equally been done.

Governor Matawalle said the new measure is for an initial period of one week. He also lamented the nonchallant attitude of the people towards safety rules of social distancing, use of face masks and hand sanitisers.

He said the closure of markets, however, does not affect pharmaceutical shops and supermarkets, but added that the government will ensure that all safety measures are employed before they are allowed to operate.

He urged the people to observe their prayers at home as this does not negate the teaching of Islam in challenging period such as this.

The governor said at the end of the week, his administration will review the effect of the new measures to determine its next line of action.

