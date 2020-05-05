Kenya Records 45 New COVID-19 Cases, the Highest on a Single Day

Nairobi — COVID-19 cases in Kenya rose to 535 on Tuesday, after 45 new infections were confirmed, the highest on a single day.

"We have the highest number today and that shows how serious this pandemic is in our country," said Mutahi Kagwe, Health Cabinet Secretary, "We have 45 confirmed cases from tests conducted in the last 24 hours."

He however, said 9 people had been discharged from hospital, raising the number of recoveries in the country to 182.

Of the new cases announced Tuesday, 29 were from Eastleigh which is seen as the latest flash point in Nairobi.

The cases surged since last week when the government started undertaking mass testing in Nairobi's Kawangware, Eastleigh and Mombasa County.

Health CS Kagwe said the government was concerned on the rising cases from Eastleigh, which recorded 29 positive cases on a single day, raising the number of infections from the area to 63.

"I want to thank these people for turning up for mass testing," he told a news briefing on Tuesday, "this is a good thing because without doing that they could have been out there up to now."

Other areas considered hotspots include Kawangware with 24 cases and Mombasa Old Town, with 39 cases.

"That tells you that there is community spreading happening in those areas. We are in the process of consultations with the respective authorities in those counties so that we can determine what action we are going to take," he sai and cautioned that the trend will not be reversed, if Kenyans continue to disobey regulations from the Ministry of Health.

He revealed of new measures to be declared by the government later this week due to the surge in numbers.

"Things are not getting better," the CS said, quoting Proverb 10: 17, "Whoever heeds discipline, shows the way to life but whoever ignores correction, leads others astray."

The government has warned people, particularly traders who have re-opened businesses to strictly follow guideline from the government.