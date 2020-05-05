Cameroon: North West - BIR Leads COVID-19 Prevention Crusade in Bangolan, Ndop

The 3rd Batallion of the Rapid Intervention Unit (BIR), joins the campaign against Covid-19 pandemic with life saving gadgets and messages for the populations of Ngoketungia division.

Team leader, Major Hob Bea acknowledged that the outing of the Rapid Intervention Batallion in Bangolan and Ndop on April 29, 2020 was a humanitarian initiative in the face of the threatenimg corona virus pandemic. The mission was to sensitize and deliver appropriate hygiene and sanitation gadgets to help the needy populations to stay safe from the covid-19 challenge. The BIR team of soldiers and medical staff made it great with a special offer of 150 buckets, adapted to serve the anti covid- 19 campaign. They also delivered 46 cartons of Savon, 42 litres of La Croix detergent, some 840 face masks and sensitization messages that inspire hope for a population in dire need of the right measures to stay safe. On-the-spot in Bangolan and Ndop, the BIR Medical team member, Dr Captain, Kouamou Wati Boris Brice featured hand washing lessons, social distancing and other best practices to be free from the pandemic. He sensitized the population to respect the government and WHO prevention prescriptions. The team encouraged the population to take the fight against Covid-19 serious because the pandemic is real and it kills. It is no respecter of people, religion, sex nor age. Worse still, Covid-19 has no curative vaccine It was against this backdrop that the BIR team urged doubting Thomases to work to stay safe with prevention measures. Team leader, Major Hob Bea also told the population that their gesture in Ngoketungia division is humanirarian, strengthened by the concern to build synergy and harmony between the nation's Defence and security Forces and the population, especially in times of challenges that requires collective actions to stay safe. He mobilised the population to stand by security and Defence Forces to ensure their security. Gratitude and satisfaction summed up the attitude of the beneficiary populations that have been crying in the rain for gadgets against the corona virus. Ngoketungia SDO, Queton Handerson was around with the blessings of the administration for the BIR event