Kenya: Eastleigh On the Spot After 29 COVID-19 Cases on a Single Day

Nairobi — The government is increasingly worried of the spread of coronavirus infections in Eastleigh which recorded 29 cases on Tuesday, the highest from any region on a single day.

This raised the total number of infections in the country to 535.

The cases have surged since last week when the government started undertaking mass testing in Nairobi's Kawangware, Eastleigh and Mombasa County.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the government is concerned on the rising cases from Eastleigh which now has 63 cases.

"I want to thank these people for turning up for mass testing," he told a news briefing on Tuesday, "this is a good thing because without doing that they could have been out there up to now."

Other areas considered hotspots include Kawangware with 24 cases and Mombasa Old Town, with 39 cases.

"That tells you that there is community spreading happening in those areas. We are in the process of consultations with the respective authorities in those counties so that we can determine what action we are going to take," he sai and cautioned that the trend will not be reversed, if Kenyans continue to disobey regulations from the Ministry of Health.

He revealed of new measures to be declared by the government later this week due to the surge in numbers.

"Things are not getting better," the CS said, quoting Proverb 10: 17, "Whoever heeds discipline, shows the way to life but whoever ignores correction, leads others astray."

The government has warned people, particularly traders who have re-opened businesses to strictly follow guideline from the government.