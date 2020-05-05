Mali: French Foreign Legion Soldier Dies in Mali Operation

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).
5 May 2020
Radio France Internationale

A soldier from France's Foreign Legion has died following an operation against jihadist fighters in Mali. It's the second French Foreign Legion death in days.

The soldier, named as First Class Legionnaire Kevin Clément, was involved in a mission against armed terrorist groups, the French army's general staff said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Challenged at close range, the leading unit retaliated and put two jihadists out of action," the statement added. Clément was wounded in action on Monday but died after being evacuated by helicopter to a medical unit in Gao.

Last Friday, another legionnaire from the same regiment died of wounds he suffered on 23 April when an improvised explosive device was set off.

Forty-three French soldiers have been killed in the Sahel region since the country deployed troops in 2013 to help local forces battling jihadist.

Mali is struggling to combat an Islamist insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives since it erupted in 2012.

Thousands of French and UN personnel have been operating in the region but they have failed to stop the conflict engulfing central Mali and spreading to neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Copyright © 2020 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.