South Africans Repatriated From U.S. Taken to Wrong Quarantine Facility, Public Works Investigating

A group of South Africans who were repatriated from the United States on Sunday have endured a nightmare, after they were taken to a facility in Johannesburg that they were not meant to be sent to.

Speaking to News24, two of them, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed their disgust at the state of the facility - a Transnet campus in Kempton Park.

They said it was dilapidated, dirty and unhygienic.

When they arrived on Sunday, they spent hours on the tarmac gathering their belongings. But, when they got into the transport that would take them to their quarantine destinations, they said their driver did not know where they were going - in fact, no one did.

When they eventually got to the facility, they found stains on the walls and floors, as well as on the mattresses and bedding. Mould grew in the bathrooms which frequently flooded, while furniture and curtains were on the brink of falling apart.

They allege the food they were given was "disgusting", with "no nutritional value", and that they had felt as if they were in a prison, as they were not allowed outside for some sun.

Department of Public Works spokesperson Zara Nicholson said the repatriated South Africans were "not meant to be taken there". She alleged that it was a scam.

"The minister has instructed that they must be moved to hotels today, as accommodation at hotels was arranged for them by the department," Nicholson said.

She added that Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille had instructed her team to investigate what had happened.

"The minister has asked the [director general] to look into why the people were taken there, and who is responsible," said Nicholson.

One of the South Africans, after complaining to an independent person who was overseeing the operation, was allegedly asked to pay R14 000 so that she could be moved to another facility.

But Nicholson clarified that the group would not have to pay to be moved.

