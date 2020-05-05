South Africa: Presidency Says 2 Advocates Are Jeopardising Measures to Save Lives After They Question NCC

5 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Lizeka Tandwa

The office of the Presidency has responded sharply to a letter two high-profile advocates had written on the constitutional validity of the National Command Council (NCC), lambasting them for "putting in jeopardy measures taken to save South African lives".

In a letter dated 5 May, director general in the presidency Dr Cassius Lubisi defended the establishment of the NCC, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, as a co-ordinated body established to facilitate work, and given authority by Cabinet.

"The president decided that in these exceptional times, careful coordination was needed between all those Cabinet members who have a role to play in the management of the disaster we face. To this end, Cabinet decided, at its meeting of March 15, that all those Cabinet members would form the collective that is the NCC," Lubisi said.

This comes after advocates Nazeer Cassim SC and Erin-Dianne Richards wrote to Ramaphosa, saying they were concerned about the possible risks of constitutional and democratic malfunctioning.

This, they said, arose from what appeared to be the questionable establishment, structure and functions of the NCC, as well as the noticeable lack of transparency from the government about the body.

"The problem is that the NCC only consists of 19 ministers. That is not the entire national executive. Where are the remaining ministers? On its current composition, the NCC appears to us to constitute a centralisation of power that is impermissible under the Disaster Management Act," the letter read.

The two threatened to take the matter to their ethical bodies for possible litigation, if the president failed to respond.

Seemingly taking umbrage, Lubisi explained that relevant ministers took decisions in terms of legislation assigned.

The DA has also questioned the work of the executive calling for National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise to set up an oversight committee over the executive during the lockdown. Modise rejected the request.

Lubisi said Cabinet has so far accounted to Parliament 17 times on relevant regulations.

"We invite your clients to constructive[ly] propose alternatives rather than threaten us with litigation. Their insistence on putting in jeopardy all measures taken to save South African lives and ensure security of public health is not commensurate in our respective view with their position as officers of the court," the letter stated.

The exchange comes as Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma faces widespread criticism from citizens, politicians and interest groups after she announced that a ban on cigarette and tobacco sales would continue on 1 May, when the country moved to a Level 4 lockdown.

Some interest groups and analysts have questioned Ramaphosa's authority.

The president initially announced that cigarettes would be sold until Cabinet overturned the decision.

Many on social media have criticised Dlamini-Zuma, accusing her of overruling Ramaphosa.

The matter has even led to an apology from eNCA news anchors Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton after they made the same assertion.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.