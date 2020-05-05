South Africa: Is the Incremental Loosening of the Lockdown Being Done in a Rational Manner?

5 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Anton Van Dalsen

The credibility of the government's general approach - which was treated with a great deal of understanding and compliance initially - is slowly but steadily being eroded.

Alert Level 4 of the national state of disaster has been in force as from 1 May 2020, in terms of the regulations issued on 29 April 2020. What we are seeing is that the credibility of the government's general approach - which was treated with a great deal of understanding and compliance initially - is slowly but steadily being eroded.

Measures under level 4 of the lockdown regulations include the following:

The obligation to wear a cloth face mask in public;

Business premises to limit customers at all times;

Physical distancing at the workplace and restrictions on face-to-face meetings;

Special measures by employers for higher risk employees;

Persons are in principle confined to their place of residence, except to perform an essential service, to work in defined sectors, to buy permitted goods, to transport children, to walk/jog/cycle between 06h00 and 09h00 within a radius of 5km from home (but not in organised groups);

A curfew from 20:00 to 05:00 daily, excepting essential services;

A prohibition on movement between provinces, metro areas and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

