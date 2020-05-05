South Africa: Manhunt Launched for the Suspects Who Evaded Arrest After a Business Burglary - Eersterust

press release

The South African Police Service's K9 Unit arrested 02 suspects for possession of suspected stolen property today Tuesday 05 May 2020 in the morning.

The police received a lookout for a grey Hyundai H1 that the suspects used to flee from a business burglary at Clicks Centurion. They spotted vehicle entering Eersterust through Hans Coverdale west road and they immediately signalled for it to stop. However the driver sped off thus leading the police on a high speed chase around the streets of Eersterust. The high performance police vehicle proved to be more than a match for the suspect's vehicle as it was quickly cornered.

Several suspects alighted from vehicle before it came to a halt and ran in different direction on foot. Two suspects were quickly apprehended while trying to flee and they were subsequently arrested. The vehicle was searched and inside the police found huge boxes containing various kinds of perfumes valued at thousands of rands, house breaking implements hand gloves and blue working suits were also found inside the car.

Both suspects were detained at Eersterust SAPS pending their first appearance in court.

The police have since launched the manhunt for the other suspects who evaded arrest and are hoping to close the net on them soon.